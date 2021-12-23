Rep. Madison Cawthorn is divorcing his wife after less than a year of marriage.

The North Carolina Republican announced the split on Twitter, citing his job as a congressman as part of the reason for the breakup.

“When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress,” Mr. Cawthorn said in a statement. “I [felt] called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed.”

Mr. Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina, married in April. They said the decision to divorce was mutual.

The 26-year-old lawmaker said the change of pace as a member of Congress has been “hectic and difficult.”

“It’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for,” he said. “We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.”

