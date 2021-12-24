CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Health officials at the University of Virginia say they expect a potential post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases in central Virginia.

Costi Sifri, head of epidemiology at the UVa Medical Center, told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville on Thursday that he anticipates a steep rise in cases from the omicron variant.

The variant is driving a surge in cases across the country. And it appears to be even more contagious than the delta strain.

“The rise appears to be driven by omicron across most of the state and the country, and I certainly anticipate that we will be seeing the same uptick in the upcoming weeks,” he said.

Sifri added that the region is still in the middle of a delta surge.

“We had an early delta surge in the fall that peaked in September and, locally, well into October,” he said. “Those cases started to decrease in early November, but after Thanksgiving, we started to see increases.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.