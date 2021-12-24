Former President Donald Trump is pushing back against vaccine skepticism and, in a rare truce, the current White House is echoing his remarks.

In a recent interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens, Mr. Trump squashed fears that people are dying from the jab and said that the “vaccine works.”

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form,” Mr. Trump said. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Ms. Owens questioned the former president why more people had died from COVID-19 since the rollout of the vaccine, implying that the vaccine had done little to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr. Trump dismissed the premise.

“Oh no, the vaccines work,” Mr. Trump said. “The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

The former president also touted the speed with which his administration rolled out the vaccine under a close to $18 billion program called Operation Warp Speed.

“The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” Mr. Trump said. “I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

Mr. Trump made headlines earlier in the week after telling former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in an interview that he had received a booster shot. The remarks received mixed reactions from the live audience in attendance for the sit-down.

In the interview with Ms. Owens, the former president drew a clear line between the vaccines’ effectiveness and President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

“Forget about the mandates,” he told Ms. Owens. “People have to have their freedom.”

Despite his split with Mr. Biden on the mandates, the current White House lauded the former president’s remarks.

“Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter Thursday. “Merry Christmas Eve eve. go get boosted.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.