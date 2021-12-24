Voters would pick former President Donald Trump over President Biden by six points if the 2024 election were held today, revealed a new poll.

Mr. Trump captured 44% of the vote to Mr. Biden’s 38% in the hypothetical rematch, according to the survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Respondents said the economy was the top issue that determined how they would vote, followed by the pandemic, health care, and immigration.

The poll found that 44% of Americans disapprove of Mr. Biden’s overall performance as president, while 41% approve. Mr. Biden’s net approval rating rose by five points since in the same poll from earlier this month.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ net approval rating also received a slight bump in the group’s latest poll. The survey found that 37% approve of the vice president’s performance while 41% approve, a net gain of three points since earlier this month.

