President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered a promise of “hope” on Christmas in their message to the nation.

Mr. Biden thanked service members, while also acknowledging the challenges of the year in review.

“Looking back at this year, we’ve seen enormous courage, character, resilience, and resolve in all of you who heal, comfort, teach, and protect and serve in ways big and small,” the president said. “You show there is much to gain in appreciation and gratitude for the gift of time and goodwill we share as we look out for one another.”

The couple said they were “humbled and grateful” to serve as president and first lady.

Mr. Biden added that he believed the Christmas season is a reminder that the nation is made up of good people.

“This sacred season is yet another reminder that we are a great nation because we are a good people,” he said.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.