Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he was “stunned” to see some members of a crowd of Trump supporters boo the former president for getting a coronavirus booster shot.

Mr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said the footage left him “dismayed.”

“I was stunned by that, I mean, given the fact of how popular [former President Trump] is with that group that they would boo him, which tells me how recalcitrant they are about being told what they should do,” Mr. Fauci said on ABC’s ” This Week.” “I think his continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and articulating that to them in my mind is a good thing and I hope he keeps it up.”

During a tour with former Fox personality Bill O’Reilly, Mr. Trump was met with a smattering of boos when he shared with a crowd in Dallas he received the coronavirus booster shot.

“Yes,” Mr. Trump said when asked whether he received a booster. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” he said, before suggesting the boos came from a small number of people. “That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”

Mr. Trump said his administration deserves credit for creating the vaccines in such a short time frame.

In a separate interview with conservative host Candice Owens, Mr. Trump also advocated for the vaccines, and pushed back against the notion that the vaccines have not worked as well as hoped for.

“No, the vaccine worked,” Mr. Trump said. “But some people aren’t taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take their vaccine.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.