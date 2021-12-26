President Biden on Sunday mourned the death of Desmond Tutu, the champion of human rights and iconic South African archbishop who helped bring down apartheid.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden, in a statement, said they “are heartbroken” to learn of Mr Tutu’s passing.

“His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive Apartheid regime in South Africa,” the Bidens said.

Mr. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90. The cause of death was complications from cancer.

“On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the Bidens said. “And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.”

They said, “May God bless Archbishop Desmond Tutu.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.