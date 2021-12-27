A holiday party at the home of Connecticut’s Democratic governor is the suspected source of several COVID-19 cases, according to reports.

Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie, hosted the gathering at their Greenwich home and required guests to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test before attending.

Several media outlets in Connecticut reported that “a small number of guests” contracted the virus after attending the party, though the exact number has not been specified.

Mr. Lamont’s communications director, Max Reiss, told Hearst Connecticut Media that the governor and the first lady have remained in the clear and said the positive tests reported by guests “occurred long after their party.”

Mr. Reiss told NBC Connecticut that Mr. Lamont attended several parties with hundreds in attendance before hosting the gathering at his home.

The spokesman also said the governor was not alerted to the positive cases until the week after his party.

Connecticut has seen a recent surge in infections, with 3,416 cases and 16 hospitalizations reported in the past week.

Mr. Lamont has not limited the number of guests permitted at holiday gatherings this year.

Some municipalities in the state have reinstituted mask mandates amid the surge of cases, although Mr. Lamont has not issued a statewide mandate.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.