The Oregon father who goaded President Biden into saying “Let’s go, Brandon” now says he’s the subject of threats and harassment by the commander in chief’s supporters.

Jared Schmeck, 35, made headlines over the weekend for calling into the White House’s annual Christmas Eve NORAD Santa-tracking event. After wishing Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden well, Mr. Schmeck ended his call by saying “Let’s go, Brandon” — which the president repeated, to the surprise of many.

Mr. Schmeck, who identifies as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ,” said he meant no harm in uttering the phrase.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Mr. Schmeck told The Oregonian newspaper. “There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner.”

After media outlets began reporting on his interaction with the president, Mr. Schmeck says he’s been the victim of harassing and threatening phone calls.

“Now, I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he said.

The White House did not immediately return requests for comment.

“Let’s go, Brandon” entered the zeitgeist in October during an NBC interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after he won the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Sound difficulties dominated the interview as hundreds of attendees shouted, “F—- Joe Biden” from the stands.

NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who conducted the interview, told Mr. Brown and the TV audience that the attendees were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

