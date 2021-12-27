Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King confirmed Monday her split from President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens after two months of marriage.

Ms. King broke the news on her Instagram page, where she has more than a million followers.

“I am rattled,” Ms. King wrote “This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she continued.

The New York Post reported Friday that Mr. Owens and Ms. King broke up. Rumors of a split had persisted for weeks. Mr. Owens did not appear in any pictures she posted on Instagram and Ms. King removed his last name from her page.

On Instagram, Ms. King did not specify a reason for the breakup. She said they got married on Oct. 11, only a few weeks after they publicly announced their romantic relationship. It is unclear when they met or how long they had been dating before getting married.

Ms. King’s ex-husband, baseball great Jim Edmonds, told the Daily Mail that he was shocked to hear of her new marriage. Ms. King and Mr. Edmonds divorced in 2019 and share three kids.

“I thought it was a joke. They’d been talking for about four weeks!” he told the outlet.

Mr. Edmonds added that he wondered if she was pregnant, adding, “is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

Mr. Owens, the son of the president’s younger sister and close adviser Valerie Biden Owens, wed Ms. King at his childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The president and first lady attended the ceremony.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.