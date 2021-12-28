Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing to criticize the NFL’s and the country’s handling of COVID-19, saying in an interview Tuesday that it had become unscientific dogma.

In the interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the football star noted that his resistance to vaccine mandates had become a cause and produced social-media calls for his silencing or punishment by the league or Silicon Valley.

“If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore; it’s propaganda and that’s the truth,” he said.

Rodgers noted that many NFL teams are quietly experimenting with various treatments unannounced.

“When did science become this blind agreement and then not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me,” he said.

This tendency to censor had made Rodgers, and many others, skeptical about a lot of the discussions around COVID-19 and treatment options.

“When did we lose the ability to respect somebody’s opinion. My thoughts on COVID are my opinion. Why can’t we have more conversations between people with different opinions?” he asked rhetorically.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.