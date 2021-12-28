Historians believe a box recovered during the removal of the pedestal for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond on Monday is a long-sought time capsule, according to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Mr. Northam said the box will be opened Tuesday in a Virginia lab.

“This appears to be the time capsule that historians believe was placed on October 27, 1887— it is made of copper and matches the size listed in the historical record,” Mr. Northam said.

“Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy,” he said.

The Lee statue was removed in September upon Mr. Northam’s direction in the wake of protests following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

Crews are removing the pedestal on which the statue sat.

The box found Monday as crews dismantled the pedestal is believed to have been placed during a cornerstone-laying ceremony when the statue was being constructed, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, crews recovered a different box believed to be the time capsule, but state conservators determined last week that the box was likely not the time capsule listed in the historical record.

