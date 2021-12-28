Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is losing support among Republicans, according to a new poll.

More than half of Republican voters — 52% — disapprove of the Kentucky lawmaker’s performance, according to a Gallup survey released Monday.

The poll, which was conducted in the first half of December, found that 46% of GOP voters approve of Mr. McConnell’s performance as Senate minority leader.

He ranked last among the 11 federal officials included in the survey, with just 34% approval among all voters. Three-quarters of Democrats and 64% of independents disapprove of the GOP leader’s performance.

By contrast, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, enjoys a 71% approval rating among Republicans, though he still trends negative with a 46% approval overall.

Mr. McConnell, the longest-serving Republican leader, has clashed with former President Donald Trump, which likely dented the minority leader’s support with the GOP base. Mr. Trump has, on several occasions, called on Mr. McConnell to resign.

Mr. McCarthy, on the other hand, has maintained a cordial relationship with the former president, potentially lending to his higher approval among Republicans.

The California Republican ranks highest in overall approval among congressional leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, had a 44% approval rating among survey respondents. He was viewed favorably by 76% of Democrats and 40% of independents. Just 11% of Republicans approve of his performance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, was viewed favorably by just 40% of respondents. She received approval from 6% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 71% of Democrats.

Only three officials included in the survey received overall positive approval ratings: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.