EL CAJON, Calif. — No survivors were found after a small business jet with four people aboard crashed and burned near San Diego, knocking out power to hundreds of homes, authorities said.

The Learjet 35A went down just after 7 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, east of Gillespie Field, where it was scheduled to land, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Firefighters were not able to find any survivors at the crash scene,” the statement said.

A Federal Aviation Administration said four people were aboard the jet when it departed John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, and headed to Gillespie.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday that it was investigating the crash.

No one on the ground was hurt but one home was damaged and power lines were knocked down in the area, the department said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters dousing several small fires along a street littered with debris and downed power lines.

According to San Diego Gas & Electric’s outage map, more than 600 customers lost power.