Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the national branch of College Republicans for observing Kwanzaa, the seven-day celebration of Black and African family, community and culture.

The Georgia Republican called Kwanzaa, which began on Sunday, a “fake religion created by a psychopath.”

Mrs. Greene, responding to a tweet by the College Republicans wishing celebrants a happy Kwanzaa, advised the group against acknowledging the weeklong celebration.

“You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away,” Mrs. Greene tweeted. “People are tired of pandering and BS.”

A spokesman for Mrs. Greene had no further comment on the remarks, telling The Washington Times that the tweet speaks for itself.

Her office also linked to an article by The Federalist that referred to Kwanzaa’s founder as a “criminal Marxist.”

Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by California State University-Long Beach professor Maulana Karenga in response to the Watts riots in Los Angeles that occurred a year before.

The riots saw six days of confrontations between police and Black residents in various neighborhoods across the city.

Mr. Karenga is said to have initiated Kwanzaa, which translates to “first fruits” in Swahili, to bring Blacks together.

The weeklong festivities are not part of any organized religion.

Mr. Karenga was convicted of felony assault over a 1970 attack on two female Black nationalists in Los Angeles.

Neither Mr. Karenga nor the College Republicans immediately responded for comment.

