President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on Thursday to discuss mounting tensions over Russian troops near the Ukraine border, the White House said.

A White House official said Mr. Putin requested the meeting.

The two leaders will discuss “a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine,” according to a White House statement announcing the call.

The pair held a video conference earlier this month with Mr. Biden expressing concern about Russia’s troop build-up. During the call, Mr. Biden warned his Russian counterpart that the U.S. would impose “strong economic and other measures” if Ukraine is invaded.

Mr. Biden will continue to coordinate with European allies for “a common approach in response” to the Russian military build-up.

Russia has an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

