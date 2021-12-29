The Smithsonian will temporarily close four museums in Washington from Wednesday through Monday as COVID-19 cases among staff members climb.

The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art will be shuttered through Monday.

“Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive COVID cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff,” the Smithsonian said in a press release.

The Smithsonian will reallocate staff from the closed museums to other sites to keep them open for the remainder of the week.

Those sites include the National Zoo, the National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of American History, among others.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.