Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he got a coronavirus booster shot and urged others to follow in his footsteps.

“I received my COVID-19 booster vaccine this morning,” Mr. Youngkin, a Republican, said on Twitter. “It’s YOUR decision, but I encourage every Virginian to join me.”

“Together,” he said, “we can help keep our communities safe.”

Mr. Youngkin last month defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor, notching the GOP’s first win in a statewide election since 2009.

Mr. McAuliffe supported vaccine mandates. Mr. Youngkin, a former CEO of a private equity company, said he wanted Virginias to get vaccinated but said the decision ultimately is up to them and not the government.

