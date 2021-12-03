More American adults are living alone than ever before, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau reported this week that 28% of all U.S. adults aged 18 and over lived alone in early 2021, more than double the 13% recorded in 1960. It is estimated that there are now 37 million one-person households in the United States, a 1% increase in the portion of the overall population from the 33 million adults who reported living alone a decade ago.

The 2021 Current Population Survey’s Annual Social and Economic Supplement, which the bureau said has collected “labor force data as well as data on a variety of characteristics of households” annually for more than 60 years, also showed the continuation of a long-term trend in which Americans delay getting married and having children until later in life.

Over the past decade, the share of adults living with a spouse decreased from 52% to 50%, while the share of adults living with an unmarried partner rose from 7% to 8%.

Meanwhile, 40% of all U.S. families lived with their children in 2021, compared to 44% in 2011 and 48% in 2001.

Also in 2021, 34% of U.S. adults reported having never married, up from 23% in 1950.

The median age to marry for the first time was 30.4 for men and 28.6 for women in early 2021, up from ages 23.7 and 20.5, respectively, in 1947.

More than half of Americans are also living with their parents during the first six years of legal adulthood. In 2021, 58% of adults aged 18 to 24 lived in their parental home, compared to 17% of adults aged 25 to 34.

