A four-star general on the Joint Chiefs of Staff is working remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, is isolating himself following the test results, a spokesman said Friday.

Other members of the National Guard Bureau staff are continuing with their duties under existing coronavirus protocols.

“All continue to be tested as required,” Wayne V. Hall with the National Guard’s media operations branch said in a statement.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and several other Pentagon leaders went into quarantine in October 2020 after they came in contact with a Coast Guard admiral who tested positive for COVID-19.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.