Hawaii reported an omicron case in an Oahu resident who hadn’t left the state as health officials across the U.S. grapple with the likelihood the new coronavirus variant is circulating within their communities instead of coming in piecemeal on planes.

“This is a case of community spread. The individual has no history of travel,” the Hawaii Department of Health said Thursday.

The Hawaiian, who had mild symptoms, had been previously infected with the coronavirus but not vaccinated.

South African scientists said the omicron variant may have a “substantial ability” to evade immunity from a prior infection based on population-level studies of the recent spike in cases in their country, where omicron was first detected, versus waves from the beta and delta variants.

“This finding has important implications for public health planning, particularly in countries like South Africa with high rates of immunity from prior infection,” the study, which hasn’t been reviewed or published in a journal, said.

If confirmed, the finding would have major implications for persons who were relying on “natural immunity” versus vaccine-induced immunity against the virus and its mutations. Drugmakers are trying to figure out if omicron is able to puncture through the protection afforded by existing vaccines and should know more within a week or two.

Meanwhile, cases of omicron have been reported in California and Colorado in vaccinated persons who recently traveled to South Africa and a Minnesota resident who traveled to New York City for an anime convention.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged convention attendees to get tested and reported five cases of omicron in New York City and Long Island, including a 67-year-old who returned from South Africa.

