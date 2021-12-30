A Rasmussen Reports survey released this week finds that 75% of Americans believe there are only two genders — male and female.

Among the 75% of respondents who said that male and female are the only genders, 63% strongly agreed. Eighteen percent disagreed, and 7% were not sure.

“While majorities in every political category agree that there are only two genders, Democrats (47%) are less likely than Republicans (82%) or the unaffiliated (60%) to say they ‘strongly agree,’” Rasmussen said in its analysis.

By a margin of 68% to 19%, respondents said they do not want people counseling their children in school on gender identity without their consent. That included the majority of all political parties: 80% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats and 72% of independents.

Asked if they side with “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s assertion of only two sexes or consider it a hate crime, 58% defended her. Seventeen percent called her words “hate,” and 25% weren’t sure.

Rasmussen conducted the survey of 1,000 U.S. adults online and by telephone Dec. 21-22. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.