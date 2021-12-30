A federal court has dropped its case against a Portland Antifa rioter accused of assaulting police officers, letting the defendant go in exchange for doing 30 hours of community service.

Eva Warner, a 26-year-old transgender woman from Beaverton, Oregon, was arrested by Portland police on three separate occasions for rioting. She was released without bail each time, according to multiple reports.

On one occasion the police said she pointed a high-power laser at officers’ eyes as they were attempting to disburse a crowd during a riot in August 2020.

She fought with the police during the arrest, according to the police.

Ms. Warner was taken into by U.S. Marshals and charged with felony civil disorder in September of last year amid a federal investigation.

Last week, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, Scott Erik Asphaug, filed a motion to dismiss Ms. Warner’s charges noting that she had performed “30 hours of community service” as part of a Deferred Resolution Agreement, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon dismissed the indictment the following day.

Messrs. Simon and Asphaug did not respond to a request for comment.

