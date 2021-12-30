NEWS AND OPINION:

Things changed in the year 2021. Los Angeles Magazine reports that attitudes towards firearms are evolving in the Golden State.

“The arms race of the affluent: From Beverly Hills to Santa Monica, the crime-panicked wealthy are banishing bling and buying guns,” the magazine reported this week.

“In Beverly Hills, even the purchase of a firearm comes with certain … expectations. The city’s only gun store, Beverly Hills Guns, is a ‘concierge service’ by appointment only, for a largely affluent clientele. And business is booming,” the publication said.

There’s a cause for this change in attitude, of course.

“Since opening in July 2020, the store has seen upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills increasingly in a panic following several high-profile smash-and-grab and violent home invasion robberies. The apparent siege has brought in a daily stream of anxious business owners and prominent actors, real estate moguls and film execs, says owner Russell Stuart. Most are arming themselves for the first time,” the magazine advised.

A TIDY SUMMARY OF 2021

End-of-year reviews of the general state of things in the U.S. are a staple in the news media at this time of year.

Here’s a small portion of a longer analysis by Derek Hunter, a columnist for Townhall.com who cited the challenges of the pandemic, the follies of the White House on numerous levels, and the passing of talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“We all have had some individual victories this year, no year is all bad. Each of those is personal, and we are grateful for them. But as a country, as the world’s superpower, as that shining city on a hill, it was a bad year thanks to bad leadership. Last year, I was certain there was nowhere to go but up. I was wrong. For 2022, let’s stay focused on a good election day in November. Oh, and let’s go, Brandon,” Mr. Hunter said in conclusion.

END-OF-YEAR ADVICE FOR BIDEN

The first 11 months of President Biden’s tenure at the White House have not been good. The weary public is tired of inflation, the pandemic and other challenges of 2021; polls reveal that Mr. Biden’s favorability has taken a serious hit.

Fox News columnist Liz Peek advises the president to “fire” advisors who are behind failed policy — and to “come out from behind your teleprompter.” She also tells Mr. Biden to simply keep up with the news and “drop the divisiveness” in his public messages.

And Ms. Peek’s last bit of advice?

“Stop denigrating the United States. Americans love their country, and they want their president to love it, too. This is not a ‘systemically racist’ nation, we do not need to topple our statues or rewrite our history. Our founding fathers conceived of and delivered a miracle for their time and indeed for all time – a country dedicated to providing opportunity and freedom to all,” she writes.

“That’s who we are, and that’s what we do. To believe otherwise should disqualify anyone from leading this nation. Including you, Mr. President,” she concludes.

BIDEN’S ‘CASCADING DOMESTIC CATASTROPHES’

Assorted headlines in the last 48 hours acknowledge that President Biden’s time in the White House so far has not been ideal.

“Biden’s disappointing first year in office,” noted the Financial Times.

“No, Joe Biden didn’t save Christmas,” advised the Wall Street Journal.

“Does President Biden know what’s going on in his own administration?” asked National Review.

Save America — a political action committee created on Nov. 9, 2020, by then-President Donald Trump — has offered a very lengthy, detailed analysis titled “Year in Review: Joe Biden’s Cascading Domestic Catastrophes” It does have a summary, however, and here it is.

“In one year, Biden has caused a border crisis, an energy crisis, an inflation crisis, a labor crisis, a supply chain crisis, and a violent crime crisis — all while pushing the most radical left-wing agenda in history,” the review noted.

THE PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE

A major poll clarifies which president has left a lasting impression on Americans.

“When asked to name the president who has done the best job over the past 40 years, a majority of Democrats name Barack Obama. Republicans, by contrast, are divided between a president who served in the 1980s – Ronald Reagan – and the one who left office this year, Donald Trump,” noted a recent Pew Research Center survey.

“About four-in-ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (42%) say Reagan has done the best job as president over the past 40 years, while slightly fewer (37%) say Trump has done the best job,” the analysis said.

“Around six-in-ten Democrats and Democratic leaners (59%) say Obama has done the best job as president of any president of the past 40 years. Far fewer name Bill Clinton (19%) or Joe Biden (5%), who will complete his first year in office next month,” the pollster said.

The survey of 10,371 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 13-19 and released Dec. 20.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The unique and “magical” former residence of iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, built in 1981 on two wooded acres in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Five bedrooms, six baths, gracious and airy gathering rooms; three fireplaces, spacious chef’s kitchen, 4,177 square feet. Rustic exterior, plentiful eucalyptus and oak trees, stone-lined pool with grotto, deck, pathways, tennis court, much more. Priced at $11 million through Theagencyre.com; enter 21782638 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 45% of U.S. adults have been through airport security in the past five years; that includes 50% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 49% of Democrats.

• 18% of this group say the experience is “very inconvenient”; 15% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 41% say the experience is “somewhat inconvenient”; 35% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 29% say it is ”not very inconvenient”; 33% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 12% say it is “not at all inconvenient”; 17% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A U.S. News/YouGov poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 16-20.

• Happy New Year and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.