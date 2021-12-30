An Oklahoma state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would give parents the power to remove inappropriate books from school libraries.

Republican state Sen. Rob Standridge proposed legislation that would impose a $10,000 daily penalty for any book left on library shelves after parents request its removal.

“Our education system is not the place to teach moral lessons that should instead be left up to parents and families,” Mr. Standridge said. “Unfortunately, however, more and more schools are trying to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums and courses.”

Mr. Standridge’s initiative comes as parents across the country have become increasingly active at school boards over classroom curricula.

The lawmaker’s bill would prohibit books that promote or address gender identity or sexual orientation or that contain explicitly sexual material that “a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know about or approve of before their child was exposed to it.”

Parents can request a school to remove a book that violates the definition of the bill within a 30-day period.

If school employees fail to remove the book, they could be terminated and banned from working at another school for at least two years.

The termination would follow the $10,000 daily penalty until the book is removed.

Mr. Standridge introduced a sister bill that would prevent Oklahoma universities from requiring students to enroll in courses focused on diversity, equality or inclusion. Students also would be barred from any financial fees that follow not enrolling in such courses.

Both measures will be taken up in February when the legislative session begins.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.