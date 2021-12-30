Authorities are reimposing an outdoor mask mandate in the City of Light as the omicron variant causes a rise in coronavirus cases throughout France.

Residents and tourists over the age of 12 will have to wear a face mask outdoors, according to new dictates from the Paris police department. Individuals exercising, riding in vehicles or on bicycles and motorcycles are exempt, as well as children age 11 and younger.

“I wouldn’t call omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a tidal wave,” said French Health Minister Olivier Véran.

France 24 reports that those found in violation of the mandate will be subject to a fine that works out to about $153.

Paris previously imposed an outdoor mask mandate in August 2020 but lifted it earlier this year. The city already mandates masks in shops and public facilities, including transportation systems.

The new outdoor mask requirements came on the same day that the French government announced a national work-from-home mandate. Businesses in violation of the work-from-home order face fines of 1,000 euros or more per employee.

France reported a daily record of 208,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Most of the cases result from the omicron variant.

Omicron was first detected by health officials in South Africa last month. Since then, the variant has spread to 89 other countries, according to the World Health Organization. Its severity has yet to be determined, although most medical professionals say current cases show the variant is less deadly, especially in vaccinated individuals.

Despite this fact, several U.S. cities and states have moved to impose new coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

Last week, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate for businesses.

