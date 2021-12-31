Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted dining maskless outdoors in Miami this week, enjoying some time off in a state with loose COVID-19 policies before Congress returns in January.

The New York Democrat, who firmly supports mask and vaccine mandates that Florida does not adhere to, was seen at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, according to photos obtained by The National Review.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s sighting follows a record number of confirmed COVID cases in New York City that has led to stricter lockdown in the city and state.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond for comment.

The liberal firebrand’s trip was welcomed by conservatives, who used her outing as a way to tout Florida’s loose policies on pandemic lockdowns.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” tweeted a campaign account for Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

Tim Murtaugh, former Trump campaign operative, tweeted about criticisms of Florida’s lack of restrictions, linking to an article about Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

“But we have been reliably informed that Florida is dangerous and that the governor wants to kill people,” Mr. Murtaugh tweeted.

Mercedes Schlapp, who worked in the Trump White House, used the story to hit at New York City’s tight policies on COVID.

“[Five] year olds can eat in Florida restaurants, but not in NYC,” she tweeted.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.