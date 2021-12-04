President Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri to promote his signature infrastructure package, signed into law last month.

Mr. Biden will head to Missouri on Wednesday to discuss how the law “delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs,” according to the White House.

Mr. Biden has been promoting the law in several Midwestern states, including Minnesota and Michigan.

The law moved through the Senate in August and by the House in November, passing both chambers with bipartisan support.

Thirteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill in the House, despite GOP leadership whipping members against it.

Funding for the package will roll over within a five-year period, and it may take several months or years to begin major projects promised in the law.

Mr. Biden is set to continue pitching his vision ahead of the 2022 midterms, saying “we’re finally getting things done” after years of a stalemate in Washington over getting infrastructure done.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” the president said.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.