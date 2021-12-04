Tesla founder Elon Musk suggested that there should be an age cap for people wanting to run for office.

Mr. Musk, 50, said in a tweet this week that those running for office should be under the age of 70.

“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70,” Mr. Musk tweeted.

Mr. Musk has weighed in on several political topics, despite suggesting it was his intention to stay out of politics just months ago.

The SpaceX CEO has contributed to both political parties and has recently criticized the Biden administration as well as joked about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ age.

Mr. Musk accused the Biden administration of being “biased” against Tesla and “controlled by unions.”

Mr. Musk also said that he felt that President Biden is “not the friendliest,” while speaking at the Code Conference in California in September.

In an October tweet, Mr. Musk also took a shot at Mr. Sanders when the Vermont Independent requested that the most wealthy Americans should “pay their fair share.”

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Mr. Musk said.

The businessman subsequently added “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

