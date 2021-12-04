Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, had a stark message for former President Donald Trump, telling him to “just shut up” about his opinions.

Mr. Young praised Mr. Trump’s policies, though he said his boisterous personality overshadows the impact of his work.

“I think his policy is just so good,” Mr. Young told The Washington Post. “Just shut up — that’s all he has to do. He’s not going to. I know that.”

Mr. Young, 88, is the longest-serving member of Congress. He was elected in 1973 during the Nixon administration.

Mr. Young is one of 13 House Republicans who voted for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, despite opposition from Mr. Trump.

The other members who voted for the package include: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; David McKinley of West Virginia; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey; Fred Upton of Michigan; and Tom Reed, Andrew Garbarino, John Katko, and Nicole Malliotakis, all of New York.

Mr. Trump has called for an “America First” Republican to run a primary campaign against Mr. Young, as well as several other House Republicans who have bucked the party line.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.