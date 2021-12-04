A South Africa preprint study found that the omicron variant may not be prevented by having had previous COVID-19 infections.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, finds that the omicron variant spreads twice as quickly as the delta variant and reinfection is three times more likely with the new variant than others.

The study did not find whether omicron is susceptible to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, or how prior infections may reduce the severity of its infection.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 10 states, shortly after it was first discovered in southern Africa.

Among the states omicron has been found are Maryland, Utah, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Hawaii.

The first case was detected this week in California from someone who traveled recently to South Africa.

The Biden administration introduced travel restrictions last week, barring entry to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

