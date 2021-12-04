Pope Francis warned the world of a “retreat from democracy” that’s been occurring in Europe and other nations.

The pope made his comments during a three-day visit to Greece, warning against nationalism and populism.

“[Democracy] is complex, whereas authoritarianism is peremptory and populism’s easy answers appear attractive,” the pope said.

The pontiff added that Europe and other places are “witnessing a retreat from democracy.”

The pope’s comments follow a summit in Warsaw by nationalist leaders from countries, including France and Italy, that seeks to explore the creation of a grand coalition of such politicians.

The pope called upon the international community to reject this kind of thinking, urging action on climate change, global poverty, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pope called upon the world “to open up paths of peace through a multilateralism that will not end up being stifled by excessive nationalistic demands.”

