Whoopi Goldberg took a ribbing on the right for declaring that men cannot bear a fetus, a position that runs afoul of the left’s position on transgender pregnancy.

An irate Goldberg slammed men after oral argument Wednesday before the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that hinges on whether Mississippi can ban most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation.

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus?” fumed Ms. Goldberg, a host of ABC’s “The View.” “How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea. I’m fine if you disagree with abortion. I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you.”

She made her comments in reaction to a statement during the hearing by Justice Samuel Alito, who said “the fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn’t change.”

As conservatives were quick to note, LGBTQ advocates have declared it verboten to say that only women can bear children, arguing that transgender men who were born female can and do get pregnant.

“Whoopi Goldberg expresses transphobic hate speech,” tweeted conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong.

Said actor Kevin Sorbo: “Whoopi Goldberg just said men aren’t capable of ‘carrying a fetus’ and that medical decisions should be between ‘my doctor and my family’ … so when does she get canceled?? A bit Transphobic is it not??”

The conservative account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted: “This is one of the most transphobic things I’ve ever seen. I’m literally shaking.”

“I have been reliably informed that many men do in fact have the possibility of getting pregnant,” said the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. “This transphobic bigotry from Whoopi Goldberg is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Seriously uncool Trans hate going on on the view. Violence even. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

The conservative site Not the Bee intoned: “This level of anti-LGBT bigotry has no place in society.”

National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke said leftists need to get their narratives straight.

“At some point, progressives are going to have to decide whether pregnancy is intrinsic to womanhood (as Ruth Bader Ginsburg had it, and as the plaintiffs’ lawyer insinuated throughout Wednesday’s hearing) or whether gender is a patriarchal myth and pregnancy universal as a result,” he said in a Friday post.

Those who have argued that men can get pregnant include the American Civil Liberties Union, which said in a 2019 tweet that, “There’s no one way to be a man.”

“Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong,” said the ACLU.

Advocates on both sides of the abortion issue have predicted that the Dobbs case could undermine the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

A high court ruling in Dobbs isn’t expected until late June or early July.

