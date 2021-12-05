Rep. Ilhan Omar said Sunday she is certain House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will do something to discipline Rep. Lauren Boebert for her comments, which Ms. Omar has described as anti-Muslim.

“We should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language, by doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults and condone, condemn this, that we are going to do that,” Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, said on CNN.

“I’ve had a conversation with the speaker, and I’m very confident that she will take decisive action next week,” she added.

Ms. Omar, a member of the “Squad” of House liberal Democrats, stopped short of predicting how the process would play out. Previously, Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were stripped of their committee assignments for comments regarding other members.

Ms. Boebert, Colorado Republican, tweeted an apology to the Islamic community last month over her remarks and spoke with Ms. Omar over the phone last week in a conversation, an outreach that did not go well. The clash began when remarks by Ms. Boebert likening Ms. Omar, a Muslim who was born in Somalia, to a terrorist surfaced on social media.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Ms. Boebert had apologized publicly and personally. Ms. Omar ripped Mr. McCarthy’s reaction.

“McCarthy is a liar and a coward, he doesn’t have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member of his conference,” Ms. Omar said on CNN.

Mr. McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.