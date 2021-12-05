The remembrance wreaths need a ride.

Officials at Wreaths Across America say the effort has been affected by the current challenges faced by the trucking industry. On the third Saturday of each December, the nonprofit coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies to honor and remember fallen military veterans at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 3,100 additional locations in all 50 states.

Over 2 million fresh wreaths are set to be transported this year, courtesy of several hundred volunteer trucking companies and professional drivers. But some of the wreaths still need a lift.

“Carriers, professional truck drivers are needed to transport remembrance wreaths,” said a message circulated by the Truckload Carriers Association, an industry group based in Alexandria, Va. “The truckload industry is critical in transporting Wreaths Across America loads each December. As of Friday evening, there are numerous routes that still need to be filled.”

“This is not a dire situation,” Don Queeney, director of transportation for the organization, told The Washington Times in an interview. “But our events have expanded to so many locations that we need more transportation than ever before.”

“So now we’ve got some wreaths looking for a ride. There are already 519 tractor-trailers booked and gone, already transporting those wreaths. But we’re looking for more trucks, and we’re looking forward to meeting those new drivers in the process,” Mr. Queeney said.

“In our experience, when we were in need, a lot of good people stepped up,” he added.

Interested trucking companies and professional drivers can contact him at dqueeney@wreathsacrossamerica.org

