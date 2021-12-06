Former Sen. David Perdue on Monday launched a gubernatorial bid in Georgia, putting him on a crash course with Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary and raising concerns that the showdown could hurt the party.

Mr. Perdue, who lost a Senate reelection bid in a runoff this year, said he is intent on stopping Democrat Stacey Abrams from becoming governor.

“Make no mistake, Abrams will smile, lie and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical vision of a state that would look more like California or New York,” Mr. Perdue said in his announcement video. “To fight back, we simply have to be united.”

Ms. Abrams, a voting rights activist and former minority leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives, recently announced she was running for governor.

“Unfortunately today we are divided and Brian Kemp and [Secretary of State] Brad Raffensberger are to blame,” Mr. Perdue said. “This isn’t personal. It’s simple: He has failed all of us and cannot win in November.”

Former President Donald Trump urged Mr. Perdue to enter the governor’s race. Mr. Trump is angry that Mr. Kemp and Mr. Raffensberger did not buy into his stolen election claims, which have been blamed for depressing turnout in Georgia’s close runoff races.

Rep. Jody Hice, another Trump ally, is running to unseat Mr. Raffensberger.

Mr. Perdue, in his video, said Mr. Kemp and Mr. Raffensberger are to blame for the GOP losing a pair of Senate seats.

“Think of how different it would be today if Kemp fought Abrams first instead of Trump,” he said. “It is time for a change.”

Mr. Perdue said he will push to eliminate the state income tax, confront rising crime and give parents a bigger say in public education.

“We face an unprecedented onslaught from the woke left in Georgia and across the country,” he said. “We cannot keep giving in, and caving in to their demands. We must simply fight back to protect Georgia.”

Mr. Kemp defeated Ms. Abrams in the 2018 governor’s race. Mr. Kemp had the support of Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump claimed credit for Ms. Abrams’ defeat.

Mr. Trump, however, failed to carry the state in 2020.

President Biden became the first Democrat to win the state in a presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In the runoff races, Mr. Perdue lost his seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker. Democrat Raphael Warnock edged out Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed to her seat by Mr. Kemp.

The results created a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate, making Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

Mr. Trump insists Mr. Kemp and Mr. Raffensberger turned a blind eye to voter fraud and corruption in the state. Mr. Kemp and Mr. Raffensberger counter that Mr. Trump was defeated fair and square.

