Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who was one of the first lawmakers to openly doubt the Russia-collusion story, is reportedly retiring from Congress.

Jeremy White, a reporter for Politico, first reported the retirement on Twitter, citing a source familiar with the decision.

“BREAKING: Confirmed @DevinNunes retiring, per source familiar. Huge, major California politics news,” he posted Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Confirmed @DevinNunes retiring, per source familiar. Huge, major California politics news — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) December 6, 2021

Central California radio station KMJ reported similarly Monday afternoon.

“Congressman Nunes will be taking a senior executive leader position in a soon-to-be launched Trump media enterprise,” KMJ reported.

Mr. Nunes plans to take the position when his current term of office ends after the 2022 midterm elections, the station said.

Mr. Nunes had been in the U.S. House since winning his first term in the 2002 election.

As the top Republican on the House intelligence committee, whether as panel chairman or ranking minority member, since 2013, Mr. Nunes pushed back hard on suspicions that the U.S. intelligence community had evidence that Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign team had colluded with Russian interference efforts.

