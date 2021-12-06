Vice President Kamala Harris is the target of more criticism in the liberal mainstream media, this time an article in The Washington Post citing the major staff shakeup in her office and her “historic but uneven first year as vice president.”

Four recent resignations in the vice president’s office, including top adviser Symone Sanders last week, have “reignited questions about why Harris churns through top-level Democratic staff, an issue that has colored her nearly 18 years in public service,” the Post reported.

“Now, those questions about her management extend to whether it will hamper her ability to seek and manage the presidency,” the article stated.

Interviews with 18 current and former Harris aides “point to an inconsistent and at times degrading principal who burns through seasoned staff members who have succeeded in other demanding, high-profile positions.”

Some staffers criticized Ms. Harris for failing to read briefings to prepare on issues, then berating aides when she is caught unprepared.

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” one former staffer told the paper. “With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Ms. Sanders said she wasn’t leaving due to her unhappiness. She said she’s getting married next year and has “earned a break.”

