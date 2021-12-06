NEWS AND OPINION:

“Americans remain much more positive toward capitalism than socialism,” wrote Jeffrey M. Jones, a Gallup analyst, in a new analysis released Monday.

The pollster reveals that 60% of U.S. adults have a positive view of capitalism; that includes 72% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 50% of Democrats.

Socialism, meanwhile, drew a positive response from 38% overall, including 10% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 65% of Democrats. Those ratings haven’t budged much in recent years, despite the efforts of a certain self-described democratic socialist.

“Since 2010, Gallup has measured Americans’ basic opinions of several economic or governmental terms, including capitalism and socialism. Their views of socialism have held steady, even as Sen. Bernie Sanders and progressive Democratic politicians have pursued an expanded government role in addressing healthcare, poverty and early childhood education — policies their critics describe as moving the U.S. toward socialism,” Mr. Jones wrote.

“Likewise, Americans’ opinions of capitalism have not varied, even with greater discussion of income inequality in the U.S. and the concentration of U.S. wealth in a small percentage of people,” he said.

One particular entity warranted some surprising condemnation, however.

The federal government got the worst review of all, earning a positive review from 38% of the respondents, right on par with socialism. But wait. The poll also found that 62% gave the federal government a negative rating — compared to 59% who condemned socialism.

Yes, that’s very close, but Gallup did indeed rank the federal government at the bottom of the list. Small business, by the way, gets the most favorable review of all.

REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR

Lest we forget, Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise Japanese navy attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack cost 2,390 U.S. military personnel lives.

“I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage shown by our brave warriors that day and remember their sacrifices. I ask us all to give sincere thanks and appreciation to the survivors of that unthinkable day,” President Biden said in a proclamation recognizing National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

And yes, there is a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor itself Tuesday featuring 150 World War II veterans, including 40 Pearl Harbor survivors. The events will be live-streamed at 7:40 a.m. in Hawaii — the time of the actual attack.

In other time zones, the moment is 9:40 a.m. PST and 1:40 p.m. Eastern time. Find the livestream itself at PearlHarborEvents.com.

“This year’s ceremony — ‘Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace’ — honors the sacrifices of those who died in the attack while paying tribute to the allies’ ultimate victory in WWII,” organizers said in a statement.

CURTIS IS NOT HAPPY

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is back in the political arena following his campaign for New York City mayor in November.

“Showing he intends to remain a player in the Republican Party, Curtis Sliwa has launched a new Super PAC aimed at defeating US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who is up for re-election next year,” Mr. Sliwa noted in a mission statement.

“I am more committed than ever to advancing our Republican values and priorities and holding liberal elitists accountable for failing New York and America,” he said.

“We, as Americans, must unite. It’s time we put our future ahead of political careerism. Schumer has delivered nothing more than Sunday press conferences with empty promises,” Mr. Sliwa continued, noting that the lawmaker first ran for Senate in 1998.

“Chuck Schumer continues to peddle the interests of lobbying groups, and wants the American people to continue funding his disastrous policies that leave us with less public safety, housing insecurity, burdensome taxes, and arrogance towards necessary change,” Mr. Sliwa said.

Mr. Sliwa told Inside the Beltway that his PAC isn’t necessarily about running against Mr. Schumer. Not necessarily.

“This PAC aims to find the best possible candidate to beat Chuck Schumer in the general election. If we fail to find a suitable candidate willing to take on this battle, I will have to seriously consider jumping in the race against Schumer throughout all 62 New York state counties,” Mr. Sliwa said in an exclusive statement to the Beltway.

Find his new outreach at SaveusSenate.com.

THE RETIREMENT CRISIS CONTINUES

As of Dec. 1, there have been 19 Democrats who have stepped forward to reveal they are planning an exit from the House, prompting CNN and other news organizations to declare that the Democratic Party now has a bona fide “retirement crisis” on its doorstep.

Retiree number 20 could soon appear.

Now comes word that Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida could be the next Democrat heading for the exit, this according to Politico, which cited the lawmaker’s recent weak fundraising efforts, which netted under $140,000.

“Stephanie Murphy would be wise to join the long list of retiring Democrats and save herself the embarrassment, and voters the effort, of kicking her out of office. Democrats are flooding the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered,” said Cally Perkins, press secretary for the Congressional Leadership Fund.

POLL DU JOUR

• 97% of U.S. adults have a positive image of small business; 97% of Republicans, 97% of independents and 97% of Democrats agree.

• 84% overall have a positive image of free enterprise; 85% of Republicans, 82% of independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall have a positive image of capitalism; 72% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 46% overall have a positive image of big business; 61% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall have a positive image of socialism; 10% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 65% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall have a positive image of the federal government; 15% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 65% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 823 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 1-19 and released Monday.

