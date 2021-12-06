New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday a first-in-nation COVID-19 vaccine mandate on all private workers that will take effect after Christmas, greatly expanding rules that apply to city workers.

“Our health Commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sectors employers across the board. All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27,” Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Mr. de Blasio also will require proof of vaccination for 5- to 11-year-olds for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment facilities — an existing rule for older persons in the city.

Adults must now show proof of a two-dose vaccine series to gain access to social activities, though children can get a single dose to qualify.

“Omicron is here. It looks like it’s very transmissible. That’s just going to make a tough situation, even harder. I mean, the timing is horrible with the winter months,” he told MSNBC. “We’ve got to put this COVID era behind us.”

Mr. de Blasio acknowledged the mandate may be controversial or end up in court, like President Biden’s own mandates, but he exuded confidence.

“We are confident because it’s universal,” he said. “I don’t know all the intricacies of what the Biden administration has been through, but I do know this. Our health commissioner has put a series of mandates in place. They have won in court, state court, federal court, every single time.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.