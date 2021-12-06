President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 “without delay” Monday as an omicron-fueled fourth wave strikes the nation ahead of the holidays and hospitals prepare to admit more patients.

Mr. Ramaphosa said scientists are trying to answer critical questions about the variant, including how fast it spreads and whether it causes worse disease.

The impact on overall infection is apparent. Cases soared from around 2,300 last Monday to 16,000 on Friday, and a quarter of tests are coming back positive compared to 2% two weeks ago.

“As the country gears up for the festive season, the urgent priority is for more people to get vaccinated. Scientific evidence shows that vaccination is the most effective means of preventing the spread of new infections and that vaccines reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Mr. Ramaphosa said.

“South Africa now has sufficient supplies of vaccines and we have vaccine stations set up in every part of the country. As every day passes, and as infections rise, the reasons to get vaccinated become more compelling and the need becomes ever more urgent,” he said.

Roughly a quarter of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to 60% in the U.S.

U.S. officials say they’re seeing a surge in interest in initial vaccinations and booster shots amid the threat from omicron, a variant first detected in South Africa last month that has a set of alarming mutations.

“Total doses administered [are] increasing as we approach winter and with omicron spreading. Need to keep this up!” White House COVID-19 data coordinator Cyrus Shahpar tweeted Saturday.

Mr. Ramaphosa urged people to be prudent about mask-wearing and limiting social gatherings amid the surge. He said the government is working to secure COVID-19 treatments as hospitals get ready for another wave of patients, even if early reports suggested omicron is causing mild disease.

“While we do not yet know what impact the omicron variant will have on hospital admissions, we have been preparing hospitals to admit more patients, and we are investigating how we can quickly secure medication for treating COVID-19,” he said. “I call on all South Africans to go out and get vaccinated without delay.”

