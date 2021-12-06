Three more U.S.-based missionaries were freed by their Haitian kidnappers Sunday evening, Berlin, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement Monday.

Just two of the 17 hostages — 16 Americans and one Canadian, including three hostages under the age of 7 — had previously been released by the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo since their seizure on Oct. 16. A leader of the gang has publicly demanded a $1 million ransom for the release of each hostage.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits,” the Ohio ministry said in a statement on its website Monday morning. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details”

The missionaries, who come from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities across the Midwest and Ontario, were taken while traveling by car northeast of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

Street gangs such as 400 Mawozo have only grown more powerful as the Haitian government reels from the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moise, an earthquake and crippling fuel and consumer goods shortages that have battered what is already one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

