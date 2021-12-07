The Biden administration’s order that federal contractors vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 has been halted nationwide.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia ruled Tuesday, according to CNBC, that the Associated Builders and Contractors trade group is likely to succeed in its claim that President Biden exceeded his authority when issuing the mandate.

District Judge R. Stan Baker therefore put a nationwide injunction on the order, saying the mandate was “costly, laborious and likely to result in a reduction in available members of the workforce.”

“In its practical application, it operates as a regulation of public health,” Judge Baker wrote. “It will also have a major impact on the economy at large, as it limits contractors’ and members of the workforce’s ability to perform work on federal contracts. Accordingly, it appears to have vast economic and political significance.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Justice Department will “vigorously defend” the mandate in court.

