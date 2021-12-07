Former CNN host Chris Cuomo says he will no longer do his Sirius XF radio show as he grapples with his firing from the cable news network over his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight accusations of sexual harassment.

Mr. Cuomo said the way his time ended at CNN “was hard.”

“While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter. “So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my Sirius XF radio show.”

CNN suspended and then fired Mr. Cuomo last week after a state prosecutor’s report disclosed more embarrassing details about how much he helped his brother, the Democratic former governor.

The network, which has been criticized for failing to take action against Mr. Cuomo earlier this year, said the documents released by New York’s attorney general last Monday “point to a greater level of involvement” in his brother’s defense than CNN officials knew.

Mr. Cuomo told Sirius XM listeners that he is “extremely grateful” for their support.

“I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future,” Mr. Cuomo said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.