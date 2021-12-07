NEWS AND OPINION:

Immigrants are still arriving — and arriving — at the southern U.S. border. Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin is in the region, and offers updated numbers about who was apprehended and who literally got away.

“In the last 24 hours, the Border Patrol here in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered 1,810 illegal immigrants and there were 179 known gotaways, per a Dept. of Homeland Security source,” Mr. Melugin tweeted Tuesday.

Agents have had 105,226 encounters with illegal immigrants in the sector since October, he said, up 164% from last year at this time. In the Del Rio sector, there have been 66,119 encounters since October, up 237%. Mr. Melugin even came across a lost dog, offering a photo of the bewildered pooch.

Other sources cite the circumstances.

“As has been the case for the past 50 years, the United States of America remains the primary destination for migrants,” notes the International Organization for Migration’s new World Migration Report for 2022.

In an analysis published Oct. 22, The New York Times also said that there have been 1.7 million border encounters with illegal immigrants in the last 12 months, the highest number since 1960.

“Why do Joe Biden’s COVID travel restrictions not apply to illegal immigrants?” asks Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

“Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. since Biden took office — 95,000 weren’t even processed, let alone tested for COVID-19. This border crisis is global. How can Biden expect to stem the flow of COVID-19 into this country when he has thrown the door wide open? The answer? He can’t,” Mr. Pigott said.

THE YOUNGKIN STYLE

Let us turn our attention to Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, whose down-to-earth style helped him win over voters in the Commonwealth. That style remains. Mr. Youngkin has sent along the plans for his inauguration in January.

“The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit — one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future,” Mr. Youngkin said in a statement.

The official theme of the weekend is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together” — meant to reflect “the spirit of America’s founding fathers, liberty, freedom, and unity,” according to plans released by the governor’s inaugural committee.

Among the events: A ladies tea hosted by incoming first lady Suzanne Youngkin, a “Spirit of Imagination Dinner” and a “Spirit of Faith Prayer Breakfast.”

The inaugural ceremony and parade with Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares center on “Virginia’s spirit of community and will showcase groups from all corners of the Commonwealth,” the plans said.

“Choosing boots over ball gowns, Governor Glenn and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin will host a uniquely casual and welcoming gathering at Main Street Station featuring live music and foods from different regions of the Commonwealth,” the statement continued, noting that the couple also will open the doors of the Executive Mansion for a traditional open house.

REPUBLICAN TRUST IN DOCTORS DROPS

Do you trust your doctor? If you are a Republican, the chances are that such trust is in decline.

“Republicans are less likely now than they were in the past to say they are confident in the accuracy of important medical advice their doctor gives them. Currently, 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are confident, down from 73% in 2010 and 70% in 2002. Meanwhile, more Democrats and Democratic leaners are confident now (71%) than were in the past, especially compared with the 62% measured in 2002,” wrote Jeffrey M. Jones, a Gallup analyst.

“As a result, Democrats’ confidence exceeds Republican confidence for the first time in Gallup’s trend, though majorities of both groups remain confident,” he said.

Among all U.S. adults, 64% are at ease with their doctor’s advice. The poll revealed that 22% of Republican respondents say their trust has declined in the past year, compared to 8% of Democrats and 17% of U.S. adults overall.

“Increasing skepticism of science and medical advice among Republicans likely is a significant factor in lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates compared with Democrats and political independents. Primary doctors could be a persuasive source of information for Americans on protecting themselves from the coronavirus. But it appears Republicans are less likely than others to heed their doctor’s advice, which could put them at greater risk of suffering the worst effects of the coronavirus,” Mr. Jones noted.

The poll of 15 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 1-16 and released Tuesday.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, Fox News Channel was the top-rated network in the entire cable realm for the 42nd straight week, airing 71 of the top 100 cable telecasts.

With 2.5 million prime-time viewers, Fox News also bested rivals MSNBC and CNN — which drew 1.2 million and 676,000 viewers, respectively, during the time period.

Some notable rating victories included late-night host Greg Gutfeld enjoying an average audience of 1.9 million viewers, defeating both NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In Fox News daytime programming, “Outnumbered,” “America’s Newsroom” and “The Faulkner Focus” drew larger audiences than did NBC’s “Today with Hoda and Jenna” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 27% of the global population say their life will “return to normal” from the coronavirus pandemic more than a year from now.

• 25% say their life will return to normal within the next year.

• 20% say their life will return to normal within the next 6 months.

• 14% say their life has already returned to normal.

• 14% say their life will never return to normal.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 22,023 adults in 33 countries. The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals in each of Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the U.S., and about 500 individuals in each of Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Hungary, India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey. The survey was conducted Oct. 22-Nov. 3 and released Tuesday.

