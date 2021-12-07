President Biden’s controversial choice to become comptroller of the U.S. currency has withdrawn her name from consideration.

In a letter Tuesday to Mr. Biden, Saule Omarova said her nomination was “no longer tenable” after a contentious Senate hearing that focused on her academic writings and, according to Democrats, her Soviet birth.

“It was a great honor and a true privilege to be nominated by President Biden to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency overseeing the U.S. national banking system,” she said in her withdrawal letter to the White House.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing, senators of both parties drew attention to the Cornell Law School professor’s calls to “end banking as we know it” and claims that “we want” the fossil fuel business to go under.

