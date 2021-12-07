At least some Senate Republicans appear poised to back legislation creating a one-time exception to the filibuster so Democrats can raise the nation’s borrowing limit before next week’s deadline.

GOP lawmakers, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on Tuesday the proposal is a win for Republicans because it pushes Democrats into raising the debt limit, a cap on how much the government can borrow to pay for federal expenditures, on their own.

“I think what the clear issue is … that the majority party has to deliver the votes to raise the debt limit,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, South Dakota Republican. “The Democrats know that and they’re willing to do it.”

Senate Republicans further argue that the deal forces Democrats to stipulate a dollar figure by which they want to raise the debt ceiling. They say that transparency will show the American people the true cost of President Biden’s agenda.

“They want to own this massive increase in the debt that’s going to accommodate all the new spending they want to do,” said Mr. Thune. “We think that’s a perfectly appropriate way to handle this.”

The remarks came shortly after Democratic leaders unveiled a provision allowing for a one-time increase to the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote in the evenly split Senate. Generally, raising the debt limit requires at least 60 votes to overcome the chamber’s long-standing filibuster rules.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to prevent the awful prospect of the U.S. defaulting on its sovereign debt for the first time ever,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. “Nobody wants to see the U.S. default on its debts.”

Democratic leaders plan to include the measure in a larger bill staving off automatic cuts to Medicare that are set to phase in starting in January. For that measure to succeed, it will need to pass the House and garner the support in the Senate of at least 10 Republicans along with all 50 Democrats.

“I would expect to be able to [vote] for it,” said Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the GOP leadership team.

Democratic lawmakers hope to pass the carveout before Dec. 15, the date by which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the country will be at risk of defaulting on its debts.

It remains to be seen whether Mr. McConnell will be able to mobilize 10 GOP lawmakers behind the carve-out proposal. While there is little doubt of Mr. McConnell’s legislative prowess or his hold on the GOP conference, Senate Republicans will face significant pressure to oppose the maneuver.

Former President Donald Trump, in particular, is actively pressuring GOP lawmakers to use the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool in hopes of forcing Democrats to jettison Mr. Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare bill.

“I’m watching Republican senators talk about fighting the horrendous Build Back Better bill that the Democrats will push forward,” said Mr. Trump in a statement. “Use the debt ceiling to win, and mean it this time!”

