Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is back in the political arena following his campaign for New York City mayor in November. He has launched a super PAC aimed at defeating Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer, who is up for reelection in New York next year.

Mr. Sliwa may even hop into the race himself.

“This PAC aims to find the best possible candidate to beat Chuck Schumer in the general election. If we fail to find a suitable candidate willing to take on this battle, I will have to seriously consider jumping in the race against Schumer throughout all 62 New York state counties,” Mr. Sliwa said in an exclusive statement to The Washington Times.

His new outreach can be found at SaveusSenate.com.

“Though we came up short in our mayoral campaign, my movement for change progresses onward. I am more committed than ever to advancing our Republican values and priorities and holding liberal elitists accountable for failing New York and America,” Mr. Sliwa said in a mission statement at the new website.

“As Senator, Schumer has delivered nothing more than Sunday press conferences with empty promises,” he noted.

