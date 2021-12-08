Hillary Clinton so badly wanted to be president that she’s now publishing her victory speech.

As part of a Masterclass episode, which was released Wednesday by NBC’s “Today” program, the failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate read from the remarks she planned to read on the night of Nov. 8, 2016.

“I’ve never shared this with anybody. I’ve never read it out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren and that I want for the world, that I believe in, is America at its best,” Mrs. Clinton says in Wednesday’s video.

The former first lady apparently did not have a concession speech ready, as she did not appear once all the networks had called the race for Republican Donald Trump.

She formally conceded the day after the election but quickly reverted to claims that Mr. Trump’s victory was illegitimate and/or the result of cheating and foreign interference.

The former first lady also published a book called “What Happened,” in which she blames, among others, Russia, Bernie Sanders, sexism, white nationalism, James Comey, Joe Biden, news coverage of her emails, Jill Stein, the Electoral College, racist voter suppression and more.

The Masterclass episode is called “The Power of Resilience.”

In the unread (until now) “victory speech,” Mrs. Clinton tells “my fellow Americans” that “today you’ve sent a message to the whole world.”

“Our values endure, our democracy stands strong and our motto remains ‘E pluribus unum.’ Out of many, one. We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an us vs. them country,” she says.

