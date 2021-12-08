President Biden said Wednesday putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion “was not on the table.”

Mr. Biden, speaking with reporters before he left to deliver a speech on infrastructure in Kansas City, also said that he hoped to have a meeting with Russia and with NATO allies by Friday.

“That is not on the table,” Mr. Biden responded when asked about deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine.

“We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies if they were to attack under Article 5. It’s a sacred obligation. That obligation does not extend to … Ukraine,” he said. “But it would depend upon what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well.

“But the idea that the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now. What will happen is there will be severe consequences,” he said.

